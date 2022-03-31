Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.74 Million

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to report $522.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $519.67 million to $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. 2,730,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,462. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

