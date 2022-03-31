Analysts Expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $2,529,977.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock worth $88,573,994 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $140.01. 13,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,385. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

