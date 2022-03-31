Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Post $0.24 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. TheStreet cut Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 498.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 222,937 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 73.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 141,257 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $37.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $663.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

