Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to post sales of $615.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $571.20 million and the highest is $647.40 million. Saia reported sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $261.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.94 and its 200 day moving average is $289.62.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Saia by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Saia by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

