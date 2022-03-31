Analysts Expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.88. Visteon posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $110.33 on Monday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $134.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

