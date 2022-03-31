Analysts Set Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) PT at $125.00

Shares of Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEDFF. UBS Group began coverage on Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aedifica from €120.00 ($131.87) to €125.00 ($137.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $118.00 on Monday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.17.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

