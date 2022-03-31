Analysts Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price at $195.74

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.74.

AIZ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $182.17 on Monday. Assurant has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $184.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.08.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Assurant will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Assurant by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

