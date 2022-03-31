Analysts Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) PT at $134.85

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.6% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 30,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 64.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.18. The stock had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,942. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.