Analysts Set IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Price Target at $111.67

Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

IDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.53. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $95.26 and a 12 month high of $116.34.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

