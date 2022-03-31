Analysts Set LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Target Price at $8.50

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVOX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVOX. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,026,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at about $8,329,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,598,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its stake in LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVOX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.02. 69,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,409. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

