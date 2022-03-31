Analysts Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Target Price at $17.23

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,058,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 290.1% during the third quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,378,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,068,994. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.98. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group are going to reverse split on Friday, April 8th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 8th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

