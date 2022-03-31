Analysts Set Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Target Price at C$5.63

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer acquired 32,685 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at C$2,089,914.52.

Shares of TSE TVE traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.96. 3,192,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.08. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

