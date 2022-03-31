Analysts Set TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target at $17.69

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.69.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 87.60% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.