Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $1.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%.

Shares of ANGN traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,723. Angion Biomedica has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.45.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ANGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Angion Biomedica by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 8,971.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angion Biomedica by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.