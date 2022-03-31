Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 696,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 199,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,017. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NGLOY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,600 ($47.16) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 4,300 ($56.33) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,025.14.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.