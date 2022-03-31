ANON Market Capitalization Tops $55,601.39 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. ANON has a total market cap of $55,601.39 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001773 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00046936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.