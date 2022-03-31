Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $598.48

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 598.48 ($7.84) and traded as low as GBX 541 ($7.09). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 550 ($7.20), with a volume of 19,735 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of £127.81 million and a P/E ratio of 25.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 567.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 598.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Anpario news, insider Matthew Robinson acquired 3,825 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.50 ($26,154.70).

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

