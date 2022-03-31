Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antelope Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Antelope Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Antelope Enterprise has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ceramics tiles. Its products operates through the Hengda, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO, and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands. It offers porcelain, glazed, glazed porcelain, rustic, and polished glazed tiles.

