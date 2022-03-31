Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $492.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $11.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $502.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $458.53 and a 200 day moving average of $432.81. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $502.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

