Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Increased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $31,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,729,000 after purchasing an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after purchasing an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 535,038 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM traded up $11.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $502.48. 1,442,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,462. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.53 and its 200-day moving average is $432.81. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $349.05 and a 52 week high of $502.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

