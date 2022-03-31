Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 1,350 ($17.68) price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,450 ($18.99).

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,500 ($19.65) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.96) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,432.22 ($18.76).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 13.96 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,692.55 ($22.17). 1,396,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,485.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,426.72. The stock has a market cap of £16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.83).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

About Antofagasta (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.