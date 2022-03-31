Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after purchasing an additional 953,272 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

