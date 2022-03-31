Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Industrial's second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.9% and 3.3%, respectively. The company is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also likely to be beneficial. For fiscal 2022, Applied Industrial predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 10.5-11.5% and total revenue growth of 11.5-12.5%. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, inflation in raw materials and labor issues remain concerning for the company. Also, high tax rates (22% predicted for fiscal 2022 and 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts might add to woes. In the past six months, Applied Industrial's shares have outperformed the industry.”

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.25.

AIT traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. 4,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $984,248.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 463.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,144,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,550,000 after buying an additional 941,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,938,000 after buying an additional 595,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,571,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,744,000 after buying an additional 218,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after buying an additional 206,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

