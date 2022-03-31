Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,440 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.04.

Applied Materials stock opened at $135.80 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

