Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $122.16 on Thursday. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.