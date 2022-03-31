ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Stock Price Down 1.8%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 10,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 4,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTDU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 26.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 70.2% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 164,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 67,929 shares during the period.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.