Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $19.20. 531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.35. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,366 shares of company stock valued at $190,687. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 81,093 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

