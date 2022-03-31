Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $4.50. 105,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.62. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

