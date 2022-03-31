Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASC. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.