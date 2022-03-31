Arena REIT (ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on May 4th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.
About Arena REIT (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.