Arena REIT (ARF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on May 4th

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Arena REIT alerts:

About Arena REIT (Get Rating)

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arena REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.