Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARES. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,791. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

