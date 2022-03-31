Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Update

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69. Arqit Quantum has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $41.52.
Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
