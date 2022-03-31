ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.86. 117,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. ASGN has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $131.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.38. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.