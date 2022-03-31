Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atento has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ATTO stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $454.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Atento has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atento during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Atento by 19.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

