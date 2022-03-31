Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atento from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atento has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
ATTO stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $454.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. Atento has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
