Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Holdings Raised by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 439.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the third quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 29.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATHX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -1.53.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

