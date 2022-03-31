Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.54

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 7514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

ATASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.55) to €18.90 ($20.77) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

