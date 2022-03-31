AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.36

Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUDC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $819.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.