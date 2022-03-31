Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 80,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,251. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.16 million and a P/E ratio of -5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAH. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

