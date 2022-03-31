Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,217. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.