Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

