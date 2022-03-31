Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43.
About Avnet (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avnet (AVT)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.