Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 28th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aware by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Aware by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Aware by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Aware alerts:

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Aware has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

About Aware (Get Rating)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.