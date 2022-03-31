Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

