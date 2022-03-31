Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Announces Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.04.

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

