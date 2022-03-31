Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Raymond James

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AYLA. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.63.

AYLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 30,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

