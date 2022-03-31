Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Azure Power Global stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.01. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $870.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 40,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

