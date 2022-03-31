Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

BW stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $710.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 2.64.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 93.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $253,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 675,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 307,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

