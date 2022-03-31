Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Honda Motor by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 394,239 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 902,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,172. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

