Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,052,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.