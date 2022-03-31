Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded down $3.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.07. 1,957,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,290. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.66 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

