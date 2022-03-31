Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 37 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,407,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $575.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,436,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,790. The firm has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $348.84 and a 12 month high of $586.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $524.42 and its 200 day moving average is $512.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.